Jackson (knee) is expected to be available to play whenever the NBA's hiatus ends, Omari Sankofa II of The Athletic reports.

Jackson already appeared to have an outside shot of returning from a nine-game absence March 12 in Portland, but any hope of that happening was nixed when the NBA suspended its season earlier that day. With the benefit of three extra weeks of recovery time -- and most likely, at least another two months of time off to come -- Jackson shouldn't face any restrictions by the time the Grizzlies are cleared to resume training. Prior to getting hurt, the second-year big man was averaging 16.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.5 three-pointers, 1.6 blocks, 1.4 assists and 0.7 steals in 28 minutes per game over his 54 appearances.