Jackson (quadriceps) is probable for Friday's game against the Clippers.
Jackson missed the Grizzlies' final game before the All-Star break due to a quad issue, but he'll likely be able to return to action when the team resumes play Friday. Over his last four appearances, he's averaged 24.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 32.3 minutes per game.
