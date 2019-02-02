Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Probable Sunday
Jackson (quadriceps) is probable for Sunday's game against the Knicks.
Soreness in his right quad prevented Jackson from playing Friday, but it appears the rookie will be in action Sunday. In January, he averaged 14.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.1 blocks across 27.4 minutes.
