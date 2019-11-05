Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Probable Wednesday
Jackson (knee) is probable for Wednesday's matchup against the Timberwolves.
Right knee soreness kept Jackson out of Monday's loss to the Rockets, but it seems like he'll be able to play Wednesday. He's averaging 13.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 25.2 minutes.
