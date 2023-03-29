Jackson supplied 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds and three blocks across 26 minutes before fouling out of Tuesday's 113-108 win over the Magic.

Jackson picked up a few early fouls, limiting him to just 26 minutes in the win. Despite the reduced minutes, he turned in another strong performance, continuing what has been a breakout season for arguably the best shot blocker in the NBA. Currently putting up borderline first-round value for the season, Jackson has certainly been a difference-maker across a range of formats. Sneaking a peek toward next season, managers are likely going to have to target him in the second round of a lot of drats.