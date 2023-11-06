Jackson racked up 27 points (11-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 37 minutes during Sunday's 112-100 win over the Trail Blazers.

Jackson posted his first double-double of the season Friday against Portland, and although he fell just short of that mark Sunday, he was still the team's second-highest scorer in the win. He's topped 25 points in three of his last four appearances and has averaged 26.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 33.8 minutes per game during that time.