Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said Monday that Jackson (foot) is progressing well, and the team hopes the talented big man returns to 5-on-5 drills in the next couple of weeks, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.

Jenkins continues to make progress while rehabbing from offseason foot surgery and has started doing occasional team reps, but he still isn't cleared for 5-on-5 work yet. This doesn't come as a surprise as the fifth-year forward is expected to return to game action sometime before the end of December. In his absence, Santi Aldama is expected to start at power forward, while Brandon Clarke and Ziaire Williams garner increased roles off the bench.