Jackson has begun some 3-on-3 work and is in good condition, Drew Hill reports.
jackson has yet to take part in 5-on-5 drills, but is approaching that step in his recovery process. Although his timetable for return is still set to be the tail end of 2022, the fact that he is moving along on schedule is certainly encouraging.
