Jackson totaled 16 points (6-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 0-0 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes during Thursday's 129-125 loss to the Kings.

It was Jackson's best-scoring game over his last four after having failed to get to 10 points in two of his last three prior to the break. The 20-year-old has indeed seen more playing time since the Andre Iguodala trade, seeing at least 30 minutes in his third consecutive game. That trend should continue Friday night against the Lakers.