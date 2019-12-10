Jackson generated 16 points (6-14 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, three blocked shots, two assists and a steal across 29 minutes in Monday's 110-102 win over the Warriors.

Jackson has been handed the keys as a vital contributor in the Memphis frontcourt in his sophomore season. After missing the last two months of his freshman season to injury, he looks every bit the player that impressed us last fall, averaging 16.2 points and 4.9 rebounds over 21 games