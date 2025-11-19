Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Puts up 18 in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson totaled 18 points (8-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt), six rebounds and three assists over 33 minutes during Tuesday's 111-101 loss to the Spurs.
Jackson did not shoot well from the field and failed to reach the free-throw line for the first time all season, but was still able to put up 18 points. With Ja Morant (calf) out for two weeks, Jackson will be involved a lot more offensively, and needs to be more efficient with the ball if he wants to help Memphis win some games.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Season-high 26 points•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Struggles with foul trouble in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Scores 17 points Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Efficient in win Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Nets 21 points with two blocks•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: First 20-point effort this year•