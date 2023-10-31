Jackson supplied 30 points (10-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-9 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 34 minutes during Monday's 125-110 loss to the Mavericks.

Jackson enjoyed his best offensive game of the campaign, posting a season-best point total to tie for the team lead in scoring. The big man's three triples were also a campaign high, and he's now hit multiple three-pointers in each of his past three contests. Jackson has yet to post a double-digit rebound effort this season, but he's complementing his 18.8 points, 7.0 boards and 1.8 triples per contest with an elite 2.8 blocks per game, making him a valuable asset to roster in fantasy.