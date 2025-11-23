site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Questionable for Monday
Jackson (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Nuggets.
Jackson could miss a third straight game due to a right ankle sprain. If he is unable to go, Santi Aldama and Vince Williams could see increased roles.
