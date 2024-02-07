Jackson (hip) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Bulls.
Jackson has missed the past two games for Memphis, which has resulted in Trey Jemison moving into the starting lineup and more minutes falling to GG Jackson. It'll be more of the same if he's out again Thursday, but we'll have a better idea of his status based on his activity level at shootaround.
