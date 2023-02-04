Jackson has been listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raptors due to right tight soreness.

Evan Barnes of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reported Jackson was moving well after practice Saturday, so it seems the questionable tag is a step in the right direction after the big man missed Thursday's contest against the Cavaliers. Jackson is averaging 19.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game across his last five outings.