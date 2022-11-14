Jackson (foot) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans.
Jackson hasn't yet played this year while recovering from offseason foot surgery, but he didn't have an injury designation higher than doubtful on any injury reports prior to Tuesday's matchup. He certainly seems to be trending in the right direction but will likely be eased into action once he's cleared to make his season debut.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Unavailable Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Upgraded to doubtful•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Returns to 5-on-5 action•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Progressing well•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Progressing well, still no 5-on-5•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Remains on track during rehab•