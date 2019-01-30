Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Questionable Wednesday
Jackson is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Timberwolves due to an illness.
There's a possibility Jackson will be able to play through the illness, but the Grizzlies could end up thin in the frontcourt Wednesday. If Jackson is ultimately ruled out, JaMychal Green (knee) -- also questionable -- could see extra time. If both big men are ruled out, Bruno Caboclo and Ivan Rabb may be handed extra minutes.
