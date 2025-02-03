Jackson (face) returned for the start of the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Bucks, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Jackson was bleeding from his cheek bone after taking an inadvertent elbow from Ryan Rollins. Jackson briefly went to the locker room, but he is back on the floor for the second frame.
