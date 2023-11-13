Jackson posted 12 points (3-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 29 minutes during Sunday's 105-101 victory over the Clippers.

The Grizzlies picked up their second win of the season to improve to 2-8 despite a dud from Jackson. He's been held in check for two straight games, but overall he's off to a strong start this campaign. In 10 games, Jackson is averaging 20.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.6 three-pointers.