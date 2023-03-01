Jackson produced 16 points (7-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, four blocks and one steal in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 121-109 victory over the Lakers.

Jackson continues to be a dominating presence down low, as he has recorded exactly four blocks in three of his past four contests. Over the month of February, he swatted at least four shots in seven of his nine contests and averaged a hearty 3.6 swats per game. He's also been impactful in other ways, scoring at least 15 points in all but one of those outings and averaging 6.6 boards during the month.