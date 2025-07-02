Jackson underwent successful surgery to repair a turf toe injury in his right foot, the Grizzlies announced Wednesday.

The Grizzlies are scheduled to re-evaluate Jackson in 12 weeks, and it's worth noting that this injury historically takes about this much time to heal after surgery. Fortunately for Memphis, this means Jackson could potentially be cleared in time for Opening Night. Right before his injury occurred, Jackson and the Grizzlies agreed to terms on a five-year, $240 million contract extension.