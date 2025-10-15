Jackson (toe) will make his preseason debut in Wednesday's exhibition game against the Hornets, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

After undergoing surgery to repair a turf toe injury in his right foot in early July, Jackson is ahead of schedule in his recovery and is ready for game action Wednesday. The star big man will look to ramp up his playing time ahead of the Oct. 22 regular-season opener against the Pelicans. Jackson had initially been a question mark for Opening Night, so fantasy managers should be pleased to see he's already been cleared to suit up this fall.