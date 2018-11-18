Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Remains in starting five
Jackson will remain in the starting lineup Sunday against the Timberwolves despite the return of JaMychal Green (jaw).
Jackson is off to a great start to his NBA career and has especially played well in the absence of Green, who has missed all but two games this season while recovering from a broken jaw. While those invested in Jackson should take relief in him remaining in the starting lineup, it's still possible that Green will eat into the 24.9 minutes that he's averaged so far this season.
