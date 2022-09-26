Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman said Monday that Jackson (foot) remains on track to return sometime between the initial 4-to-6 month timeline, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.

Jackson underwent surgery to repair a stress fracture in his right foot at the end of June and remains on track to return sometime before the end of December. Last season, he posted 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 1.1 assists across 27.3 minutes. In his absence, Brandon Clarke and Ziaire Williams are candidates for increased roles to start the season.