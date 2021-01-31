Jackson (knee) will remain out for Monday's game against the Spurs.
Earlier in January, Jackson teased that he was close to returning from a torn meniscus, but it's been more than two weeks and it's still extremely unclear when he'll make his season debut. The Grizzlies travel to Indiana on Tuesday, so Jackson will likely remain out for that contest, as well.
