Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said Wednesday that Jackson (foot) played in his first 5-on-5 drills this week and is making "baby steps", Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Jackson continues to make progress in his return from offseason foot surgery. However, Jenkins' comment about baby steps indicates that Jackson isn't particularly close to returning.
