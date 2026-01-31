Jackson chipped in 16 points (6-19 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks and six steals in 34 minutes during Friday's 114-106 loss to New Orleans.

While Jackson didn't have his best offensive outing, he was locked in on defense and notched a new season high in steals. After a slow start to the season, Jackson has been rolling since the calendar turned to 2026, flirting with top-30 value behind averages of 20.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.8 triples, 1.5 steals and 1.5 swats per contest.