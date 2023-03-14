Jackson had seven points (2-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one steal across 24 minutes during Monday's 104-88 win over the Mavericks.

Jackson battled foul trouble throughout the game, ending with one of his worst performances of the season. Up against a Mavericks team without its superstars, the Grizzlies were never really troubled despite Jackson playing well below par. This was a real downer for anyone starting off a playoff week, especially given Jackson failed to record a block for the first time in over a month.