Jackson (knee) won't take the floor Saturday against the Spurs.
Jackson has yet to don the Grizz's uniform during the 2020-21 campaign and remains without a specific target date for his season debut. However, Jackson indicated earlier in the month that his return isn't too far off, so it's worth monitoring his status on a nightly basis.
