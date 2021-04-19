Jackson (knee) will not play Monday against Denver, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.
Jackson is not quite ready to make his season debut, but he appears to at least be getting closer after he had been listed as "doubtful" for the first time all season. The team has previously suggested that Jackson will make his return before the end of April.
