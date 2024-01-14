Jackson (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Knicks.
Jackson was carrying a doubtful tag prior to this update and will miss the second leg of this back-to-back set. With the Grizzlies very shorthanded, Xavier Tillman is looking at a significant workload, while David Roddy is expected to see some backup center minutes based on coach Taylor Jenkins' pregame comments.
