Jackson racked up seven points (3-14 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and five blocks over 25 minutes during Tuesday's 113-102 loss to the Pelicans.

A poor shooting night perhaps wasn't a surprise as the 23-year-old forward saw his first action of the season after recovering from foot surgery, but Jackson's defensive contributions helped soften the blow. His workload was encouraging, however, as he averaged 27.3 minutes a game over 78 contest in 2021-22. With Desmond Bane (toe) on the shelf, Memphis will need Jackson to shake off the rust on offense quickly.