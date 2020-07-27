Jackson finished with 10 points (3-10 FG, 2-4 3PT, 2-4 FT) and six rebounds in Sunday's scrimmage against Houston.

Starting at power forward, Jackson played 21 minutes and added a pair of steals and a pair of blocks on the defensive end. Jackson missed the Grizzlies' final nine games before the shutdown with a knee injury, but he's fully healthy as the team's first seeding game (Friday vs. POR) approaches.