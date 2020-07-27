Jackson finished with 10 points (3-10 FG, 2-4 3PT, 2-4 FT) and six rebounds in Sunday's scrimmage against Houston.
Starting at power forward, Jackson played 21 minutes and added a pair of steals and a pair of blocks on the defensive end. Jackson missed the Grizzlies' final nine games before the shutdown with a knee injury, but he's fully healthy as the team's first seeding game (Friday vs. POR) approaches.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Posts 13 points in scrimmage•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Feels '110 percent'•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Presumably healthy again•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Expected back 'within week'•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Out at least two weeks•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Exits with knee soreness•