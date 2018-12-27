Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Scores 11 in win
Jackson scored 11 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and recorded two rebounds, an assist, a block and a steal across 28 minutes Wednesday against Cleveland.
Jackson came back down to Earth following a 27-point performance Sunday in Los Angeles. He shot 50.0 percent from the field and added fantasy value by posting a diverse final line. The Michigan State product continues to put together a solid rookie campaign, averaging 13.2 points along with 4.8 boards, 1.3 assists and 1.8 blocks per game.
