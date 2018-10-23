Jackson tallied 11 points (5-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 27 minutes during Monday's 92-84 victory over Utah.

Jackson moved into the starting lineup as expected with JaMychal Green (Jaw) on the sidelines. In his 27 minutes on the floor, Jackson looked very comfortable despite the relatively low production. This performance needs to be taken in context as it came against Rudy Gobert and Jazz who are arguably the toughest team to play against from a fantasy standpoint. Wednesday's matchup with the Kings should hopefully afford Jackson some more opportunity to show what he can do on both ends of the floor.