Jackson provided 13 points (4-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two blocks and four steals over 28 minutes during Friday's 133-124 loss to the Cavaliers.

Jackson returned to the hardwood following a five-game absence, and the big man looked a bit rusty on offense. He did leave his mark on the defensive end, though, tallying a combined six steals-plus-blocks, but the Grizzlies need more from him on offense, especially when one of Ja Morant or Desmond Bane isn't at his best. Jackson should continue to have opportunities to produce as long as he remains in the starting lineup, which will be the case as long as he's healthy while forming an imposing frontcourt duo alongside Zach Edey.