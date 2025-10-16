Jackson produced 17 points (7-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one block in 22 minutes of Wednesday's 145-116 preseason loss to the Hornets.

Jackson, who underwent surgery to repair a turf toe injury in his right foot in early July, returned at the front end of his projected timetable. There was some obvious rust Wednesday, but with Jackson now ready to play on Opening Night, his ADP is likely to see a late push in a positive direction.