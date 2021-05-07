Jackson mustered 17 points (4-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds and four steals across 25 minutes off the bench in Thursday's loss to the Pistons.

Jackson has only played seven games this season but has been highly productive, scoring in double digits six times and putting up at least 15 points in four of those contests. His upside isn't very high as a bench threat, but he's doing enough to receive consideration in deep formats as a streaming alternative for managers looking for a scoring punch.