Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Scores 17 points Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson finished with 17 points (6-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 29 minutes during Sunday's 114-100 loss to Oklahoma City.
Jackson didn't have his best shooting performance, but the big man still posted a solid stat line due to his contributions in peripheral stats. This was the third time he posted multiple blocks in his last four games, and Jackson will continue to be valuable in fantasy as long as he keeps doing three simple things: score as the Grizzlies' second option behind Ja Morant, block shots and crash the glass often. Over that four-game stretch, Jackson is averaging 16.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per contest.
