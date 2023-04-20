Jackson contributed 18 points (5-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-10 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 103-93 victory over the Lakers in Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Jackson had to leave the game at one point, but he logged heavy minutes and thrived on both ends of the court as the Grizzlies recovered their home-field advantage in the series. Jackson has been a key player for Memphis all season long, and he might be tasked to do a bt more on offense in case Ja Morant (hand) misses Game 3 on Saturday.