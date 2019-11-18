Jackson had 22 points (6-12 FG, 5-7 3PT, 5-6 FT) and five rebounds during Sunday's 131-114 loss against Denver.

Jackson has topped the 20-point mark in three of his last five outings, and he is averaging 17.8 points in 29.8 minutes per game over that span. He has settled as Memphis' main scoring threat behind Ja Morant, and he will aim to remain on that role Tuesday against the Warriors.