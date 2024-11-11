Jackson contributed 20 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and three steals across 24 minutes during Sunday's 134-89 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Jackson led the Grizzlies in scoring Sunday and continues to deliver in a bigger-than-anticipated role on offense. The big man has been thriving of late, and although the bigger responsibility on offense is tied to the absence of players such as Ja Morant (hip), Marcus Smart (ankle) and Desmond Bane (oblique), Jackson is stepping up when called upon duty. He's averaging 24.2 points per game since the beginning of November, which is a marked upgrade over the 18.8 points per tilt he scored in four October appearances.