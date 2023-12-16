Jackson racked up 22 points (8-23 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, two assists and four blocks across 33 minutes during Friday's 103-96 loss to the Rockets.

On the surface, Jackson's stat line was solid since he posted strong numbers on both ends of the court. However, his rebounding totals were quite low, as he lost the battle against Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith time and time, and it's also worth noting he needed 23 shots to score 22 points. Jackson has been enjoying a bigger role of late and is averaging a robust 31.5 points per contest over his last six appearances.