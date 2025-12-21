Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Scores 22 points in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson produced 22 points (7-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals in 32 minutes of Saturday's 130-122 loss to Washington.
Jackson was a bright spot for Memphis, but the team had a miserable finish to this game which snapped their two-game winning streak. Jackson is currently trending up, posting averages of 27.0 points, 8.0 rebounds,3.3 assists, 1.7 steals, 2.7 blocks and 3.0 three-pointers over his last three games.
