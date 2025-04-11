Jackson chipped in 23 points (8-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, one assist and two steals across 37 minutes during Thursday's 141-125 loss to Minnesota.

Jackson didn't do much outside of scoring, and the fact that he grabbed only one rebound was disappointing for fantasy managers. However, most of his value should remain tied to what he brings to the table in the scoring column. Jackson has reached the 20-point mark in six of his last eight contests, averaging 21.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game over that span.