Jackson managed 23 points (6-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 7-10 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and one steal in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 108-106 win over the Timberwolves.

Jackson was sensational, matching his career highs in made threes and assists while leading the undermanned Grizzlies to a pleasantly surprising victory. The absence of Marc Gasol (rest) allowed Jackson to operate as the second option offensively, and while there will still be bumps in the road for the rookie regardless of what happens at the trade deadline, this serves as evidence that fantasy owners should be hoping that Gasol gets dealt.