Jackson produced 24 points (10-17 FG, 4-6 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 38 minutes during Monday's 113-109 win over the Spurs.

Jackson was extremely efficient while filling up the stat sheet across multiple categories, including a career high assist total. This was the first time through nine appearances that Jackson earned more than 32 minutes, so there's plenty of room for improvement in terms of his per-game averages, at least so long as his playing time (25.1 minutes per prior to this one) increases going forward.