Jackson ended Friday's 125-104 win over the Bucks with 24 points (9-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, five blocks and one steal in 30 minutes.

Players like Ja Morant and Cedric Coward were dealing with playing time restrictions, but Jackson wasn't, and the big man was the one who carried Memphis offensively in this win. This isn't surprising, as Jackson has scored 20-plus points in five of his last six appearances. He's been doing more than just scoring, though, and the five blocks mean he's also had multiple blocks four times over that aforementioned stretch. His two-way impact has been massive for the Grizzlies, and fantasy managers are also enjoying his ability to make a consistent impact on both ends of the court.