Jackson racked up 27 points (9-21 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 31 minutes during Thursday's 125-104 loss to the Thunder.

Jackson didn't have his best performance from a shooting perspective, making just nine of his 21 attempts from the floor, but he still posted an impressive line as the Grizzlies were once again without Ja Morant (hamstring) in the lineup. Jackson, who missed five games earlier this month due to an ankle injury, is averaging 19.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.7 steals-plus-blocks per game in his last seven outings. Even if there are inconsistencies in his scoring numbers, Jackson provides enough value on both ends of the court to remain a key figure in all fantasy formats.