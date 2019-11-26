Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Scores 28 in Monday's loss
Jackson contributed 28 points (10-15 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 23 minutes during Monday's 126-114 loss to the Pacers.
Jackson put both his best and worst on display in the same game, as he was on fire offensively (season high in scoring and career high in made threes) but finished with as many fouls (five) as rebounds. If he figures out how to stay out of foul trouble his fantasy value will likely soar, but until then the sophomore big man is probably destined to alternate between exciting and infuriating his fantasy owners.
